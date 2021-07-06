Letter: GOP should heed Lincoln's words and save its legacy

Regarding "House to probe Capitol riot — over Republican opposition" (June 30): The big lie, QAnon, Jan. 6, and now voter suppression show how far a once great party has fallen.

Yet most everybody is familiar with the beautiful quote from the greatest Republican of all, Abraham Lincoln, who said at his first inaugural address, “We must not be enemies. … The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.” For the good of humanity, let us glean this lesson from him.

Republicans might win the next round of elections by taking the power from voters and giving it to Republican state legislatures. But the country that remained would be in chaos.

Republicans are the party of Lincoln. So they should have the moral courage to get off this dark path and embrace these better angels and our inherent goodness. The GOP's legacy and future selves would thank them.

Jonathan Daugherty • Ballwin