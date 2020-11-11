 Skip to main content
Letter: GOP should treat Biden same as Democrats did Trump
Biden pushes forward on transition despite Trump's blocking

President-elect Joe Biden speaks Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

 Carolyn Kaster

Regarding "Biden defeats Trump for White House, says 'time to heal' (Nov. 7): The unity message delivered by projected President-elect Joe Biden over this past weekend was heartfelt and to the point. I trust that the Republican Party and the approximately 70 million voters who supported President Donald Trump will treat Biden with the same respect and acceptance as the Democratic Party, Hillary Clinton supporters and news media treated Trump for the last four years.

J. Olszowy • Fenton 

