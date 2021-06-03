 Skip to main content
Letter: GOP should vote for issue-based candidates only
Regarding “Senate Republicans block bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol” (May 28): This is shameful and an embarrassment to our democracy. These same senators ran for cover under the protection of Capitol police during that riot. Now they place their own ambitions over the U.S. Constitution they swore to protect.

I miss the days when political parties ran against each other based on ideologies, not wacky conspiracy theories propagated by fear mongers. I believe that there are millions of voters who feel as I do.

The Republican Party needs help to restore its dignity and respect so that our democracy can flourish. Although I usually vote as a Democrat, at the next primary I will ask for a Republican ballot and cast my vote for the candidate who speaks to the issues. If enough voters use their constitutional right to vote in this manner, perhaps we can rid our electorate of conspiracy nuts and spineless politicians, and get back to the nation’s business. Our hard-fought democracy depends on it.

Janice Banks • O’Fallon, Mo.

