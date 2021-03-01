Letter: GOP shouldn’t object to Tanden while excusing Trump

Regarding “WH says it’s ‘continuing to fight’ for Tanden” (Feb. 25): We need to stop allowing and promoting the double standards that have become commonplace in our country. We see it in the justice system, when the wealthy or connected get a slap on the wrist for the same offense that lands a minority person in jail. It’s seen it in our community when minorities are discriminated against in many other ways.

Now, the most blatant example of all. Republicans are again applying a double standard in their refusal to confirm Neera Tanden’s nomination as head of the Office of Management and Budget. Their reason is because of things she tweeted in the past, which she apologized for.

But the fact that Donald Trump was and is still is allowed to repeatedly name call and denigrate others, is inexcusable. We were told, well that’s just Donald being Donald, so it’s acceptable. This is politics at its worst and is adding fuel to that fire rather than making us better at governing.