Letter: GOP silent over Trump's harming of US Postal Service

Regarding “Trump admits he’s blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes” (Aug. 13): I cannot believe what President Donald Trump is doing to the U.S. Postal Service by taking out mailboxes, removing equipment and cutting back funds and overtime. And Republicans are staying silent. What kind of wimpy politicians have been put in office that their own skin is more important than the rights of all Americans? Do they not realize that they would be applauded for standing up to a wanna-be dictator? I don’t know how the Republican Senate leadership can sleep at night knowing that what they truly believe, they will not stand up for. They must be full of self-loathing.
For those who want to vote but are afraid of the coronavirus, please consider asking for an absentee ballot. Trump thinks absentee ballots are OK, but not mail-ins. But I believe if there were an large influx of absentee ballots, he would try to curb that also. Except he has just sent a mail-in ballot for he and Melania for Florida’s primary.
He is the most vindictive, self-serving, childish, manipulating politician I have ever witnessed in my life. And I have lived a long time.
Janet Eisele • Lake Saint Louis
