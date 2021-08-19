Letter: GOP silent when Trump advocated leaving Afghanistan

Regarding “GOP hits Biden despite divides over Afghanistan withdrawal” (Aug. 17): I’ve noticed that many Republicans seemed to have been taken by surprise. However, as I recall, when former President Donald Trump spoke about withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, many of the Republican Senate and House members backed the idea. Now they seem to wholeheartedly disagree with that plan, even calling it disorganized and reckless. Even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said he thinks we should send more troops back into Afghanistan.