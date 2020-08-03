You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: GOP, spare us the phony concern about our children
0 comments

Letter: GOP, spare us the phony concern about our children

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Guidance for masks in schools varies widely across US states

Des Moines Public Schools custodian Joel Cruz cleans a desk in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. School districts that plan to reopen classrooms in the fall are wrestling with whether to require teachers and students to wear face masks. In Iowa, among other places, where Democratic-leaning cities like Des Moines and Iowa City have required masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus, while smaller, more conservative communities have left the decision to parents. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

Regarding “Pence says schools reopening ‘best thing for our kids’" (July 23): It is breathtakingly ironic that Republicans want us to believe that they are seriously concerned about our children’s education and well-being. These are the same Republicans who tore families apart and put children in cages at our southern border. These are the same Republicans who put the spectacularly unqualified Secretary of Education Betsy Devos in charge of our schools. These are the same Republicans who lied to the survivors of the Parkland high school massacre in Florida and did nothing to make them or their peers safer in schools, but instead took their marching orders from the National Rifle Association.

Closer to home, our Republican-controlled Missouri Legislature still refuses to expand Medicaid for families in need, so now the voters have to do it on Tuesday.

I could go on and on, listing the ways the Republican Party has shown its disdain for the educational and health needs of children and their families. Republicans, please spare us your sudden concern about our children.

Lisa M. Hummel • University City

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports