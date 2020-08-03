Letter: GOP, spare us the phony concern about our children

Regarding “Pence says schools reopening ‘best thing for our kids’" (July 23): It is breathtakingly ironic that Republicans want us to believe that they are seriously concerned about our children’s education and well-being. These are the same Republicans who tore families apart and put children in cages at our southern border. These are the same Republicans who put the spectacularly unqualified Secretary of Education Betsy Devos in charge of our schools. These are the same Republicans who lied to the survivors of the Parkland high school massacre in Florida and did nothing to make them or their peers safer in schools, but instead took their marching orders from the National Rifle Association.
Closer to home, our Republican-controlled Missouri Legislature still refuses to expand Medicaid for families in need, so now the voters have to do it on Tuesday.
I could go on and on, listing the ways the Republican Party has shown its disdain for the educational and health needs of children and their families. Republicans, please spare us your sudden concern about our children.
Lisa M. Hummel • University City
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.