Letter: GOP-sponsored bills are necessary not discriminatory

The editorial "Discrimination is discrimination" (March 13) criticizes 15 current Republican-sponsored bills for diminishing "the rights of LGBT Missourians." The main argument is that "discrimination based on someone's sexual orientation or gender identity is as unacceptable as discrimination based on skin color or gender." But this attempt to tar traditional Judeo-Christian belief about homosexuality with the brush of racism or misogyny is unfair.
These two prejudices are irrational because we are not responsible for our skin color and biological sex, but we are responsible for our freely chosen behavior. While a person's homosexual orientation is also usually involuntary, orthodox Jewish and Christian belief condemns no one merely for that orientation. Nor do these 15 bills discriminate against anybody simply for that reason. Rather, such belief and proposed legislation affect only those who voluntarily choose to engage in homosexual acts rather than remain chaste. (Biblical doctrine likewise requires heterosexual people to remain sexually inactive for as long as they are outside of wedlock.)
I believe homosexual acts (and, therefore, same-sex marriage) to be immoral because, as our own anatomy shows us, our genital faculties are designed for opposite-sex union, and not for oral or anal sex, masturbation, condom-protected intercourse or any other sexual acts that, by their very nature, exclude all possibility of procreation. I see the GOP bills the Post-Dispatch calls "discriminatory" as being necessary to prevent unjust discrimination against traditional believers. I believe that those who support these bills do not hate anybody but demand the freedom to respectfully and publicly profess our religion, and not be required to act against it.
Rev. Brian W. Harrison • St. Louis