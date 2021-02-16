Letter: GOP stands for white nationalism and religious intolerance

There is no longer any doubt that the Republican brand stands for mob rule. Not free and fair elections, but brute force. Not law and order, but threats and intimidation of physical violence. The vast majority of Republicans in the House and Senate, including our own representatives, endorsed mob rule by voting against the impeachment and conviction of Trump.
The party of so-called conservative principles, which they broke whenever it suited them, has finally reached the bottom of the barrel. All that is left of their principles is white nationalism and religious intolerance. The shame and the stain is on them.
Kurt Hoener • Ballwin