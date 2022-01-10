Letter: GOP still won't acknowledge Jan. 6 was a shameful act

Several Republicans reported scheduling conflicts. What could be more important than remembering this attack? Even if they disagreed with the 2020 election results, even if they disagreed with who was responsible for the attack, they cannot deny that it did happen. They had no right to ignore this event.

I watched the TV with such sadness. Their job description says that when they go to Washington, they are to represent all of their constituents. It was their job to be there on Jan. 6. It seems to me that what they did is the same thing as calling in sick to work when you aren’t really sick. It is one of the most un-American actions that I have ever witnessed. Shame on those absent Republicans.