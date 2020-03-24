Letter: GOP tax cuts damaged us before the pandemic

Regarding “US budget deficit up 14.8% for first 5 months of fiscal year” (March 11): Even before the financial impact of the pandemic, the Congressional Budget Office’s findings about the federal budget deficit were not good. Over the next 10 years, we are likely experience the largest ratios of deficits and debt to gross domestic product since World War II. Debt is on track to grow from $18 trillion in 2020 to $31 trillion in 2030.
How could this be? The Republicans’ 2017 tax cuts. In 2016, President Donald Trump said that he would pay off the national debt within eight years. The economic policies he implemented have done the exact opposite. Before the coronavirus spread to the United States, the Congressional Budget Office projected $1 trillion yearly deficits in perpetuity unless policy changes were made.
As baby boomers age, it is a virtual certainty that the cost of Social Security and Medicare will be going up. The reduced revenue will force dramatic reductions in benefits in these programs down the road when the debt crisis rears its ugly head. In a recent town hall meeting, President Donald Trump reversed course and admitted he might be making cuts to entitlement programs in the future.
The tax cuts favored corporations and the wealthiest Americans. This economic policy takes care of the donor class of the Republican Party but does serious damage to the rest of us.
Ryan Geraty • Lake Saint Louis
