Letter: GOP tolerance of shootings means they're not 'pro-life'

Regarding "Oklahoma governor signs the nation's strictest abortion ban" (May 26): The belief that the Republican Party stands for life is a huge falsehood. How is it "pro-life" to do nothing to prevent mass shootings as well as the daily gun violence in St. Louis?

Why are there more regulations on buying Sudafed than an AR-15? How is it "pro-life" to not expand Medicaid or try to kill Obamacare, or to propose phasing out Medicare and Social Security as GOP Sen. Rick Scott has proposed? Or to cut funds for mental health, prenatal care and food stamps?

Pro-birth maybe, but certainly not "pro-life." An objective person would realize that Republicans do nothing to support life after a baby is born.

Brian Yaffee • Clayton