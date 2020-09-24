 Skip to main content
Letter: GOP, Trump have fallen short despite ample opportunity
Donald Trump and William Barr

Attorney General William Barr listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican state attorneys general about social media companies, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

Some things to think about as we approach Election Day: For President Donald Trump's first two years in office, the Republicans controlled both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Here was a Republican president and a Republican Congress from January 2017 until January 2019. The only legislation of any significance that was passed during that time was a tax cut that, for the most part, benefited the wealthiest Americans. This was called tax reform by Trump, but it was simply a tax cut for the wealthiest 10% of Americans, who happen to own 85% of the stock market's portfolio. Only 6% of the tax savings went to the rest of us.

Several months ago, Trump said that if his administration held the coronavirus death toll below 60,000, they have done a good job. That was Trump's standard. Well, the confirmed death toll now exceeds 201,000. Judging him by his own criteria, Americans can only conclude that Trump's pandemic response has been a total disaster in every respect.

Joel Harriss • St. Louis

