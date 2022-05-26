 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: GOP values life yet ignores environmental crisis

  • 0
Antarctic Glacier

This 2019 photo provided by the British Antarctic Survey shows a hole in the Thwaites glacier in Antarctica. Starting Thursday, Jan. 6, 2021, a team of scientists are sailing to the massive but melting Thwaites glacier, “the place in the world that’s the hardest to get to,” so they can better figure out how much and how fast seas will rise because of global warming eating away at Antarctica’s ice. (David Vaughan/British Antarctic Survey via AP)

 David Vaughan

Does anyone understand the Republican mindset? On one hand they promote the ownership of highly lethal military-style weapons and ammunition, but on the other hand, they seem so concerned about human life that they have packed the Supreme Court to ensure that premature, non-viable fetuses are protected from termination in the womb.

Apart from the uncalled for interference with peoples lives, it shows a total lack of caring about the future of the individual. Anyone with current knowledge of climate change, population growth, projected loss of agricultural land and water shortages would be concerned. But Republicans show little concern, or they would be standing beside the ecologists trying to prevent these disasters.

Or do they think that more guns and ammo will solve our problems?

Alan Ranford • University City

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News