Letter: GOP values life yet ignores environmental crisis

Does anyone understand the Republican mindset? On one hand they promote the ownership of highly lethal military-style weapons and ammunition, but on the other hand, they seem so concerned about human life that they have packed the Supreme Court to ensure that premature, non-viable fetuses are protected from termination in the womb.

Apart from the uncalled for interference with peoples lives, it shows a total lack of caring about the future of the individual. Anyone with current knowledge of climate change, population growth, projected loss of agricultural land and water shortages would be concerned. But Republicans show little concern, or they would be standing beside the ecologists trying to prevent these disasters.

Or do they think that more guns and ammo will solve our problems?

Alan Ranford • University City