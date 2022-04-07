 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: GOP voters are electing fools to office, and it’s no joke

  • 0
6 leading GOP candidates for U.S. Senate

More than a dozen candidates are seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri. The six leading candidates, based on polling and fundraising, are (top row, left to right) Former Gov. Eric Greitens, U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, and U.S. Rep. Billy Long (bottom row, left to right) St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey, Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. (Post-Dispatch file photos)

The letter “Greitens should drop out and forget politics as a career” (April 1) was appropriately published on April Fool’s Day. I think former Gov. Eric Greitens is a fool for thinking he has a chance to be nominated as the Show-Me State’s Republican candidate for Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat. Surely all the alarming, damning and personal issues surrounding Greitens will be a turnoff for his supporters. However, his supporters are Donald Trump Republicans who are just as dangerous for Missouri and our nation’s democracy.

But Greitens is not the only fool running for office in Missouri. All the 2022 Republican candidates fit the bill, in my opinion. There is no decorum among this gang. There’s attorney Mark McCloskey and his AR-15, Rep. Ann Wagner and her telling silence in her district, and of course, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and his fundraiser at Mar-A-Lago.

People are also reading…

Which makes me wonder who’s to blame: the people running, or the voters putting them in office?

Kim Strothkamp • Rock Hill

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News