Letter: GOP voters are electing fools to office, and it’s no joke

The letter “Greitens should drop out and forget politics as a career” (April 1) was appropriately published on April Fool’s Day. I think former Gov. Eric Greitens is a fool for thinking he has a chance to be nominated as the Show-Me State’s Republican candidate for Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat. Surely all the alarming, damning and personal issues surrounding Greitens will be a turnoff for his supporters. However, his supporters are Donald Trump Republicans who are just as dangerous for Missouri and our nation’s democracy.

But Greitens is not the only fool running for office in Missouri. All the 2022 Republican candidates fit the bill, in my opinion. There is no decorum among this gang. There’s attorney Mark McCloskey and his AR-15, Rep. Ann Wagner and her telling silence in her district, and of course, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and his fundraiser at Mar-A-Lago.

Which makes me wonder who’s to blame: the people running, or the voters putting them in office?

Kim Strothkamp • Rock Hill