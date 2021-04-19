Letter: GOP voting law seeks to ensure fair and valid elections

Regarding "As America embraces voting early, GOP moves to restrict it" (April 16): The U.S. Constitution says that states have the right to establish voting laws. Legislatures across the country are addressing their voting rules now because of the changes, some unconstitutional in my opinion, that were imposed at the 11th hour during the 2020 presidential election.

I don't believe anything in the Georgia voting rights bill has anything to do with voter suppression. In fact, I understand its rules are more lenient than many other states. I don't think President Joe Biden and some major corporations have even read the bill. Even the left-leaning Washington Post gave Biden four Pinocchio’s for his erroneous remarks about it.

Republicans want honest elections. We do not want illegal aliens voting. We do not want ballot harvesting, and we do not want unverifiable mail-in ballots. The new rules that legislatures are passing could ensure fair and valid elections. Do liberals believe that these states are trying to pass draconian laws to suppress their voters? Surely they aren't that far out of touch with reality.

Jim McLaughlin • Frontenac