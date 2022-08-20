Letter: GOP wants civil service jobs returning to patronage

I recently wrote to Illinois GOP Rep. Mike Bost, as well as other elected officials, asking for his support of House Resolution 302 (Preventing a Patronage System Act), a bill designed to prevent the politicization of the civil service.

Former President Donald Trump attempted to move 50,000 civil servants from the General Schedule to a newly created Schedule F. Schedule F employees would serve at the pleasure of the president. These positions include those that provide day-to-day stability to our government. These positions create long-term goals and strategies from the departments of Homeland Security and the Interior. HR 302 would prevent such positions from turning into patronage positions.

Rep. Bost replied with a thank you and a one-page history of the Pendleton Act, which may have been useful if I were a 5th grader doing a school project. There was not one declarative sentence in his reply other than thanking me for contacting him. People wonder why we are suspicious of politicians. It’s because of replies like the one I received from Bost. I knew my stance, I wanted to know his. Sadly, that is still a mystery.

The Civil Service is the number one-employer in the Metro East. I only hope voters remember this in November.

Sarah Poelker • Mascoutah