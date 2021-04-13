Letter: GOP wants corporate money, not corporate ethics

Regarding the editorial "Corporations must make their voices heard when GOP stifles democracy" (April 8): When Georgia corporations like Delta and Coca-Cola voiced an opinion about the state's new voting laws, Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell warned them to “stay out of politics.” It appears that Moscow Mitch is clearly speaking for the GOP.
McConnell clarified that his admonishment was not meant to affect corporations' continued campaign contributions. After all, businesses are people too. They are entitled to their free speech. They speak with their money. Republicans want corporate money but not their corporate ethics.
Karl H. Zickler • St. Louis County