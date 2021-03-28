Letter: GOP wants to follow Constitution on guns but not voting

Regarding “Democrats launch Senate battle for expanded voting rights” (March 24): Has anyone else noticed the contradictory attitudes of political conservatives toward constitutional rights? Republicans favor highly restrictive rules regarding voting rights. The lipstick on this pig is their reason: to prevent voter fraud, a problem that does not exist. Under the cosmetics, the real reason is their justified fear that they won’t win elections anymore if all citizens can conveniently register and vote. They say this. Out loud.
Compare that to their unyielding opposition to any modest restrictions on gun ownership and public carry, restrictions supported by a significant majority of Americans and intended to fix a problem that most certainly exists and is getting progressively worse.
Both rights, gun ownership and voting, are constitutionally protected. Why is one sacrosanct while the other is ripe for sacrifice on the altar of partisanship?
Eric Ressner • Rock Hill