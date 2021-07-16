Letter: GOP won’t fun Medicaid because of Obamacare name

The points illuminated in Kevin McDermott’s column “ How the GOP broke Missouri ” (July 11) leave the Republican Party no room for cover, in my humble opinion. The Legislature’s failure to fund the Medicaid expansion that voters approved is one example. I’ve heard the arguments from Republicans: Medicaid was never intended for able-bodied men and women and it will ultimately cost Missouri too much at some ill-defined point down the road. This is a stretch even for an often fact-free GOP spin.

The fact that Republicans can stand behind a legal argument based on narrow language, and the absence of a funding provision in the Missouri constitutional amendment that 53% of Missourians voted for, gives their position no credence. That is because it is morally bankrupt to deny health insurance to hundreds of thousands of low-income Missourians because of a snit. Yes, that’s right. The GOP super majority in the Missouri Legislature can unleash all the arguments they have against Medicaid expansion. But I imagine they’ll omit the prescient one — that it bears the name of former president Barack Obama.