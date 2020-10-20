Letter: GOP's complaints about court packing are hypocritical

Regarding the editorial "Packing the court may be a mistake, but the GOP is in no position to judge" (Oct. 19): When I was in grade school, we read John F. Kennedy's book “Profiles in Courage.” This book told the stories of politicians who had stood strong in the face of opposition to uphold their ideals. Now, all we see in the U.S. Senate are the lives and lies of failed men. I say men because it appears that the Senate women are true to their words. President Donald Trump cannot wait to pack the U.S. Supreme Court with justices who do not represent the will of the people. Why should an unpopular, unethical president be allowed to do so?
Sen. Lindsay Graham said in 2016 that he would not support an eleventh-hour choice. And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would not let Judge Merrick Garland even get a hearing. What happened to the three coequal branches of government?
We need to fight back and shout “no” to this hypocrisy. The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg loved the court and pleaded for the future legitimacy of the Supreme Court in her dying words. We should honor her words and reclaim the rights of the majority of the people.
Pamela Gronemeyer • Glen Carbon
