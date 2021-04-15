Letter: GOP's goal is simply to prevent Democrats from voting

Regarding "Missouri House approves voter ID, other election changes" (March 25): Republicans continue to promulgate the myth of widespread voter fraud in order to justify the often onerous need for a photo ID in order to vote.

Studies have shown that as much as 11% of eligible voters lack, or do not have the means to obtain, a government-issued photo ID. Unfortunately, this adversely effects women, minority groups, students and the elderly, and these groups contain a great number of eligible Democratic voters. Republicans believe the only fair election is one in which their candidate wins, and they use former President Donald Trump’s big lie of widespread voter fraud to demand photo IDs.

Every state certified the 2020 election results. Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr said there was no voter fraud. Christopher Krebs, the former director of the Homeland Security Department's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said the election was the most secure in history. More than 80 judges in about 60 lawsuits dismissed claims of voter fraud, including the U.S. Supreme Court.