Letter: GOP's Medicaid expansion denial betrays most voters

Regarding the editorial "Missouri GOP lawmakers turn their backs on voters and the poor" (March 29): The Missouri people voted for the expansion of Medicaid. Gov. Mike Parson even moved that election date in apparent hopes of a deterring a vote of approval, yet citizens still voted for expansion.

Now, rural Republicans don’t want it. They think they have the right to refuse what Missourians have voted on. They’ve decided that birth-control payments would be a good place to begin obfuscating. Make no mistake: Refusing to pay for birth control is only meant to control women. There is no moral dilemma here. If people don’t want it, don’t use it.

Then, Republicans decided that Medicaid expansion would cost Missouri too much money. But the health care jobs all across the state would more than pay for the state's paltry 10% funding obligation. Supporting the health of our state’s population should be the goal of every legislator. Considering that Christians are observing Holy Week, let’s remember the biblical quote, “Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”

Karen Gender • Kirkwood