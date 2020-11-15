Letter: Gore fought for 537 votes; Trump should keep fighting

In regard to the letter “ Trump is in ‘Wonderland’ with Alice, avoiding reality ” (Nov. 11) complaining about President Donald Trump’s challenge to the election results, be aware Democratic nominee Al Gore did the same thing in 2000 over a 537-vote difference in Florida. That challenge delayed the election decision by over a month.

Trump is a fighter, and that is one of the things that I like about him. I expect him to fight for all the votes to which he is entitled. I would be disappointed with anything less. He will not go quietly into the night.