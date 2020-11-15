 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Gore fought for 537 votes; Trump should keep fighting
0 comments

Letter: Gore fought for 537 votes; Trump should keep fighting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In regard to the letter “Trump is in ‘Wonderland’ with Alice, avoiding reality” (Nov. 11) complaining about President Donald Trump’s challenge to the election results, be aware Democratic nominee Al Gore did the same thing in 2000 over a 537-vote difference in Florida. That challenge delayed the election decision by over a month.

Trump is a fighter, and that is one of the things that I like about him. I expect him to fight for all the votes to which he is entitled. I would be disappointed with anything less. He will not go quietly into the night.

Fred Petty • Florissant

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports