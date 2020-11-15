Letter: Gore fought for 537 votes; Trump should keep fighting

In regard to the letter “Trump is in ‘Wonderland’ with Alice, avoiding reality” (Nov. 11) complaining about President Donald Trump’s challenge to the election results, be aware Democratic nominee Al Gore did the same thing in 2000 over a 537-vote difference in Florida. That challenge delayed the election decision by over a month.
Trump is a fighter, and that is one of the things that I like about him. I expect him to fight for all the votes to which he is entitled. I would be disappointed with anything less. He will not go quietly into the night.
Fred Petty • Florissant
