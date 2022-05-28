Letter: Gov. Abbott achieves goal of No. 1 status for Texas

Regarding “Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s old pro-gun tweet resurfaces after deadly school shooting” (May 25): I’m a gun owner and I believe that tighter gun controls can have some effect to reduce mass shootings, but it will not totally prevent them, since there are already a lot of guns out there. I’m against total gun bans.

I believe one solution might be to have only one point of entry to our schools that is provided with tight security. Of course, there would be exit-only doors for emergencies.

In a 2015 tweet, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott encouraged Texans to buy more guns since his state was second to California in gun purchases. Fast forwarding to the present: Of the eight largest mass shootings in the U.S., four were in Texas. Abbott has achieved his state’s No. 1 status.

Dennis Frazier • St. Peters