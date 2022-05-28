 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Gov. Abbott achieves goal of No. 1 status for Texas

Texas School Shooting

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference in Uvalde, Texas Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The 18-year-old gunman who slaughtered 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school barricaded himself inside a single classroom and "began shooting anyone that was in his way," authorities said Wednesday in detailing the latest mass killing to rock the U.S.

 Dario Lopez-Mills - staff, AP

Regarding “Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s old pro-gun tweet resurfaces after deadly school shooting” (May 25): I’m a gun owner and I believe that tighter gun controls can have some effect to reduce mass shootings, but it will not totally prevent them, since there are already a lot of guns out there. I’m against total gun bans.

I believe one solution might be to have only one point of entry to our schools that is provided with tight security. Of course, there would be exit-only doors for emergencies.

In a 2015 tweet, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott encouraged Texans to buy more guns since his state was second to California in gun purchases. Fast forwarding to the present: Of the eight largest mass shootings in the U.S., four were in Texas. Abbott has achieved his state’s No. 1 status.

Dennis Frazier • St. Peters

