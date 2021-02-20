Letter: Gov. Parson needs to be creative on vaccine distribution

Regarding “Mass vaccination event still on for Saturday on UMSL campus in St. Louis County” (Feb. 16): Although this event thankfully wasn’t canceled, in the future, Gov. Mike Parson needs to be more creative in solving vaccine distribution challenges. While I now live in St. Louis, I was raised on a sheep and a dairy farm, and my father didn’t let a blizzard interfere with feeding and watering the animals.

During bad weather, my suggestions for Parson would be to enlist capable volunteers with proper vehicles to ferry eligible folks to vaccination sites and then offer a free shot to anyone who brings in an elderly or disabled person for a vaccination. Then he should ask retired personnel to help staff vaccination centers and explore best practices from other states. Our competition is not with each other, it’s working together to beat the coronavirus.