Letter: Gov. Parson put campaigning before vaccine strategy

Regarding the editorial "Parson once again points the finger of blame elsewhere for his own failings" (Feb. 14): The public needs to be more understanding of Gov. Mike Parson. He was campaigning hard all summer and fall and didn’t have time to spend working on a vaccine distribution plan to save the lives of his constituents. He doesn’t seem to be able to take advice from anyone, especially Dr. Alex Garza, who knows more about vaccine distribution than Parson's political cronies. The majority of Parson's votes came from people who liked his political views and weren’t worried about his ability to distribute vaccines. If his incompetence wasn’t killing us, we should feel sorry for Parson.