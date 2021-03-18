Letter: Gov. Parson’s finance ‘surprise’ is not reassuring

In response to “‘We’re all surprised’: Pandemic didn’t crush Missouri state budget as had been expected” (March 16): I am disappointed and bewildered by Gov. Mike Parson’s “surprise” that the Missouri’s finances are in good shape in spite of the extra spending caused by the coronavirus pandemic. I was relieved to hear his announcement, but since he is the chief executive officer of the state of Missouri, I would expect him to be on top of the facts and figures of Missouri’s government spending and reserves. His declaration of surprise makes me wonder who is keeping track of the Missouri budget. Surprise is hardly a reassuring term.