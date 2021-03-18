 Skip to main content
Letter: Gov. Parson’s finance ‘surprise’ is not reassuring
Letter: Gov. Parson's finance 'surprise' is not reassuring

Gov. Mike Parson visits vaccination clinics in St. Louis metropolitan area

Gov. Mike Parson takes questions for the media after touring the vaccination clinic on March 4, hosted by BJC HealthCare at Christian Hospital Northeast.

Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch

In response to “‘We’re all surprised’: Pandemic didn’t crush Missouri state budget as had been expected” (March 16): I am disappointed and bewildered by Gov. Mike Parson’s “surprise” that the Missouri’s finances are in good shape in spite of the extra spending caused by the coronavirus pandemic. I was relieved to hear his announcement, but since he is the chief executive officer of the state of Missouri, I would expect him to be on top of the facts and figures of Missouri’s government spending and reserves. His declaration of surprise makes me wonder who is keeping track of the Missouri budget. Surprise is hardly a reassuring term.

Gov. Parson might consider using the $820 million in federal relief funds from the previous stimulus package that he has not yet released.

Mary Morgan • Oakville

