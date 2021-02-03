Letter: Gov. Parson’s speech was just a self-indulgent ego trip

Regarding “Parson blasts GOP’s ‘disgusting scheme’” (Feb. 2): Are we supposed to feel sorry for Gov. Mike Parson because he had to give his State of the State speech without a full in-person audience of friendly faces? This seems pretty self-centered and tone deaf considering that most Americans, for the last year, have been working, teaching, visiting, doing business, holding meetings, etc., on Zoom and other platforms without the benefit of an in-person audience.