Letter: Government is the solution and not the problem
Letter: Government is the solution and not the problem

In 1981, President Ronald Reagan said: “government is not the solution to our problem. Government is the problem.”

Now, when our country needs a functioning and capable government the most, President Donald Trump and an administration of what I regard as incompetents and grifters, enabled by his Republican toadies, have made this statement come true.

Agencies and bureaus essential to making our government work have been decimated, defunded and disbanded. Just when the government of the wealthiest and most innovative country on earth should be meeting the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, we are rudderless and have no designated department or leader to handle this crisis. Trump’s daily press briefings, meant to give us information about the pandemic, are just TV shows designed to stand in for his campaign rallies. He tells us lies and rehashes his grievances. They are so absurd, National Public Radio has stopped broadcasting them. How this ends is anybody’s guess.

If we learn only one thing from this crisis, it is that, contrary to Reagan’s statement, government does have a vital role in our lives and can solve some of our problems. The caveat, however, is it has to be good government, not the government brought to us now by Trump and his Republican enablers.

Ruth C. Bauer • Kirkwood

