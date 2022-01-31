Letter: Government of the people, or of redistricting mappers?

An effort to draw new U.S. House districts that could result in GOP domination of seven of the eight Missouri congressional elections was recently shot down in the Missouri House ("Missouri congressional map makes it to Senate floor, runs into wall of resistance," Jan. 26). That defeat may mean that the new districts could maintain the current split of two Democrats out of eight seats. Bravo, sort of.

It should be noted that the current districts already have a huge GOP bias. In November 2020, 39% of the Missouri voters chose Democratic candidates for the U.S. House and still only two seats (25%) were filled by Democrats. A more balanced redistricting could result in three seats going to the Democrats.

The most interesting statistic about existing district bias is that in the November 2020 election, nearly half of the races on the ballot were contested by only one candidate No need for the other party to run a candidate because so many districts have been packed with one party’s supporters. In particular, likely Democratic voters are packed together so there are fewer competitive races.

Efforts to see that Republican voters are assured of electing more representation than their votes can justify flies in the face of basic fairness. If the drawing of voting districts gives unearned power to one party, one must ask, are we still a government of the people or only a government of the district drafters?

Phillip Michaels • University City