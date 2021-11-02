Letter: Government responsible for death penalty, but not abortion

Regarding "Biden said abortion didn't come up in meeting with Pope Francis, says pope told him he should 'keep receiving Communion'" (Oct. 29): There is a reason why abortion did not come up in President Joe Biden’s meeting with Pope Francis. It is the same reason why the execution of a convicted murderer did come up when Gov. Mel Carnahan met with Pope John Paul II in January of 1999 here in St. Louis.

Abortion is not directly the responsibility of government, but executing people is. This has nothing to do with the relative harm done by abortion and capital punishment. It has to do with responsibility.

It's strange the very politicians who complain most about governmental overreach are the ones who demand that government should get involved with abortion. It makes me question their motives.

The direct responsibility for the survival of an unborn child rests solely on its mother. No male human being has ever had to bear such a burden. The only responsibility of the government, family and faith communities is to give pregnant women all the support they need to raise their child.