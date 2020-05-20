Letter: Government’s pandemic restrictions are unconstitutional

The mistake that government made in shutting down businesses and churches, and imposing other restrictions was that they are unconstitutional. The First Amendment says:
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
The government didn’t make any laws but rather made declarations and enforced them with government police, which intruded in the freedoms of the people, which is against the Constitution.
To be legal, the governments should have made suggestions. And the people would have the freedom to follow them or not.
Roger P. Bickel • St. Charles
