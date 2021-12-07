Letter: Government should be virus-safe as well as accessible

I recently went to the St. Louis County Administration building to drop off some paperwork. I was shocked to find that county offices are not accessible to the public. After passing through security, it appeared that there were only two options: ask questions about building permits or about paying taxes. The elevators from the street level to the offices above (nine floors) are completely blocked with a sign stating “Employees Only Beyond This Point.”
I am fervently in favor of masks and vaccinations. I’m also in favor of government that is open, transparent and accessible to the public. Surely, county government can both protect employees and serve the public. The current construct is unacceptable and must be changed.
Cynthia Garnholz • Clayton