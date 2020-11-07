Letter: Government simply cannot be run like a corporation

Regarding “’Obamacare’ sign-ups begin as millions more are uninsured” (Nov. 1): I am an old white woman, and all of my friends who are the working poor have told me even though they pay more for it, they get more care and better benefits with Obamacare. If they lose it, taxpayers will suffer because the emergency rooms would be overrun with non-emergencies since the uninsured wouldn’t be able to afford a doctor’s visit.

I tire of having old, bald, white men — millionaires, billionaires and rednecks — making policies for the lower-middle class and the poor that they know nothing about. We need more young people of all colors to run for office. We also need those with degrees in public administration, not business administration. You can’t run the public sector like a business. We need people who are wiling to serve the people and not line their pockets.

Those who are anti-abortion must also be pro-welfare. They should put up or shut up: Adopt a couple of children and raise them. And I challenge President Donald Trump and elected officials to eat one week with what they would get in federal food stamps.