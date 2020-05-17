Letter: Governments ignoring guidelines need to be billed

We see increasing numbers of private citizens, business owners and elected officials declaring themselves “freedom fighters” in their resistance to the scientifically prescribed guidelines for social distancing and other measures designed to minimize the coronavirus spread. These people enjoy generous media attention.
Our system of government allows individuals to do as much harm to their own health as they see fit. To my knowledge, it does not allow these same individuals the right to inflict harm on others.
I would propose that any local or state government that opposes the published national guidelines for public safety with regard to the pandemic be sent the medical bills for treatment of any coronavirus infections contracted by its constituents. This might remind any such government or governmental officials that there is a cost to their political posturing.
Robert J. Gresick Jr. • Frontenac
