Letter: Governments ignoring guidelines need to be billed
0 comments

Letter: Governments ignoring guidelines need to be billed

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Officials release edited coronavirus reopening guidance

Documents that U.S. health officials have released as part of some long-delayed specific guidance that schools, businesses, and other organizations can use as states reopen from coronavirus shutdowns are photographed Thursday, May 14, 2020. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted a set of six “decision tool” documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

 Jon Elswick

We see increasing numbers of private citizens, business owners and elected officials declaring themselves “freedom fighters” in their resistance to the scientifically prescribed guidelines for social distancing and other measures designed to minimize the coronavirus spread. These people enjoy generous media attention.

Our system of government allows individuals to do as much harm to their own health as they see fit. To my knowledge, it does not allow these same individuals the right to inflict harm on others.

I would propose that any local or state government that opposes the published national guidelines for public safety with regard to the pandemic be sent the medical bills for treatment of any coronavirus infections contracted by its constituents. This might remind any such government or governmental officials that there is a cost to their political posturing.

Robert J. Gresick Jr. • Frontenac

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports