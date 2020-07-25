Letter: Governor disrespects justice system in the McCloskey case
0 comments

Letter: Governor disrespects justice system in the McCloskey case

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Governor Parson visits SLMPD

Missouri governor Mike Parson addresses the media at SLMPD Headquarters after meeting with local leaders on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Parson visited Columbia and Cape Girardeau in addition to St. Louis to meet with local leaders before he calls for a special session in crime on Monday. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Kohley

Reasonable minds will differ about whether the McCloskeys had the right to wave their guns in front of and at protesters. It may take a jury to decide whether they were on offense or defense. But it is troublesome that Gov. Mike Parson would announce his intention to pardon them before all the evidence has been presented.

I acknowledge that it's an election year, and he wants to reassure his supporters about his support for guns, but announcing a pardon is premature. In fact, it is inappropriate for the head of the executive branch to make any public statement about a pending prosecution. The governor should respect the process.

Bob Keefe • Webster Groves

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports