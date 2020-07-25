Letter: Governor disrespects justice system in the McCloskey case

Reasonable minds will differ about whether the McCloskeys had the right to wave their guns in front of and at protesters. It may take a jury to decide whether they were on offense or defense. But it is troublesome that Gov. Mike Parson would announce his intention to pardon them before all the evidence has been presented.
I acknowledge that it's an election year, and he wants to reassure his supporters about his support for guns, but announcing a pardon is premature. In fact, it is inappropriate for the head of the executive branch to make any public statement about a pending prosecution. The governor should respect the process.
Bob Keefe • Webster Groves
