Letter: Governor’s homelessness action is an un-Christian solution

Valerie Huhn

Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, named Valerie Huhn director of mental health, where she has been deputy director since last year. (screenshot)

Regarding “Missouri’s top mental health official balked at new homeless law. The governor signed it anyway.” (July 16): Gov. Mike Parson’s new solution to homelessness is to criminalize it, strip state funds from cities most in need of homeless aid, and make it illegal to provide permanent housing for the homeless. Yet Parson purports to be a Christian.

Missouri Republicans think they can solve homelessness by making it a crime to sleep on public property. All this measure will do is guarantee the homeless will be harassed, arrested and jailed for the crime of living on the street.

I’m ashamed to be a Missourian today.

Ted Rood • O’Fallon, Mo.

