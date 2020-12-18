Letter: Governor's guidance on school quarantines is irresponsible

It is outrageous to see how Gov. Mike Parson is handling Missouri’s largest outbreak of the coronavirus since March ("Parson relaxes school guidance on coronavirus quarantines in Missouri," Nov. 13).
A majority of St. Louis public schools have recently reversed in-person school orders, moving to online because of outbreaks. All of this while Parson says that no quarantine is necessary for students who have been exposed.
Could he be more irresponsible?
Patricia Palazzolo • Maryland Heights
