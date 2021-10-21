Letter: Governor's threats endanger freedom of the press

Regarding the editorial "Parson attacks reporter who discovered teachers' personal data on state website" (Oct. 15): Amid all the recent accusations and threats by Gov. Mike Parson to punish the Post-Dispatch for revealing a significant security flaw in the state’s online database, the most disturbing element is the state’s underlying threat to the freedom of the press for the news media doing its job.

Publicly accusing the Post-Dispatch, let alone an individual reporter, of wrongdoing without definitive evidence is at the very least irresponsible. As St. Louis Society of Professional Journalists’ President Elizabeth Donald recently said: “Covering the state’s embarrassment with threats of prosecution is unworthy of a governor sworn to uphold the Constitution.”

These unwarranted accusations have received well-deserved negative nationwide attention directed at Parson. A follow-up story showed security for databases for Missouri's teachers, current and retired, badly needs updating. That should be the focus of the governor and the state's education officials.