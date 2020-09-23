Letter: Graduated-rate tax structure would benefit Illinoisans

Illinoisans are being asked to support an amendment called a "fair" tax by Gov. J.B. Pritzker that would fundamentally change the way residents pay state income tax. The question on the ballot is whether the Illinois Constitution should be amended to replace a mandated flat-rate income tax with a graduated-rate tax structure that increases the levy as income rises. We support and recommend voting yes. It is important to clarify the following misconceptions.
First, if the amendment passes, it will give the Legislature the power to raise taxes. The Legislature already has the power to raise taxes. The graduated-rate income tax would remove the current flat-rate income tax and allow proposed future legislation to reduce some of the state income tax burden from low- and moderate-income taxpayers and place more of it on wealthy taxpayers.
Second, voting against the graduated-income tax is a step toward keeping our taxes from increasing. Illinois is one of only 11 states that do not have a graduated-income tax, and one of only three states that do not tax retirement income. The amendment would not open the door to taxing retirement income. Illinois also imposes sales taxes on fewer items than most states. The lack of sufficient revenue forces local governments to rely heavily on local property taxes to meet their obligations. And due to the pandemic and the resulting economic downturn, additional state funding will be required.
A vote in favor of the new tax structure would provide the ability for Illinois to deal with its financial challenges.
John Jennetten, President
Narbeth Emmanuel, Vice President
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chapter of the State Universities Annuitants Association
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.