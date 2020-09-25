Letter: Graham is a man of his word only when it suits his needs

In 2016, about eight months before Election Day, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaking of President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, moderate Judge Merrick Garland, said, “I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said, 'Let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination.’”
Graham happens to be the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Either he will not permit any Trump nomination to pass out of committee to the floor of the Senate unless Trump wins reelection in November or he is the biggest, most colossal, immense, walloping hypocrite ever.
Margaret Hermes • St. Louis
