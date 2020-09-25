 Skip to main content
Letter: Graham is a man of his word only when it suits his needs
Letter: Graham is a man of his word only when it suits his needs

Sen. Graham's challenge: Fill a court seat and save his own

Associated Press

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing on Aug. 5. November may be Graham’s toughest test yet as he seeks reelection and explains to voters how, as the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, he will push for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee on the president’s aggressive timetable, when he recently was so opposed to that approach.

 Associated Press

In 2016, about eight months before Election Day, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaking of President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, moderate Judge Merrick Garland, said, “I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said, 'Let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination.’”

Graham happens to be the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Either he will not permit any Trump nomination to pass out of committee to the floor of the Senate unless Trump wins reelection in November or he is the biggest, most colossal, immense, walloping hypocrite ever.

Margaret Hermes • St. Louis

