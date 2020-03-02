Letter: Grain Belt Express doesn’t install wind turbines

Regarding “Farms would unfairly suffer under wind turbines” (Feb. 25): I am amazed at the mischaracterizations in this letter about the Grain Belt Express project. The letter writer decries “the possible radical effects of installing hundreds of giant wind turbines, each one as tall as the Statue of Liberty, collectively spanning 200 miles on the private properties of 570 Missouri landowners.” This bears no resemblance to what is being proposed.
The Grain Belt Express would not have any giant wind turbines in Missouri, but rather a series of support structures strung with high-voltage transmission lines just like the ones we see all over the state now. They would carry electricity generated by the wind in Kansas to customers in Missouri and beyond. Missouri farms would not “unfairly suffer under wind turbines” because all of the turbines would be in Kansas.
The Missouri Public Service Commission has ruled that an easement for Grain Belt transmission lines makes sense and that a limited use of eminent domain would be appropriate and legal to complete the project. Now, honest people can disagree about the theory and practice of eminent domain. But achieving consensus on the subject is not made easier by inventing the phantasm of Statue-of-Liberty-sized wind turbines in a chain all across the state. That is not at all what the Grain Belt Express would look like in Missouri.
Andy Ayers • St. Louis