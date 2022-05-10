 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Grand jurors' letter on Gardner deserved front page

Grand jurors: St. Louis prosecutor's actions 'reprehensible'

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner appears at her disciplinary hearing on April 11 in St. Louis.

 T.L. Witt

Regarding "Grand jurors call St. Louis circuit attorney’s conduct ‘reprehensible’" (May 5): I find it ludicrous that the Post-Dispatch put the Ely Walker Building story and the photo of kids catching frogs on the front page, but buried inside a far more important story regarding Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's behavior. The grand jury sent a letter to the judge describing her and office behavior as unethical and disturbing, saying that it was calculated deceit and/or outright incompetence. Jurors also said that she needs to face severe consequences.

Why is it more critical to know it's been raining than a story about the grand jury's assessment of the circuit attorney's behavior?

Robert Senf • St. Louis County

