Letter: Grand jurors' letter on Gardner deserved front page

Regarding "Grand jurors call St. Louis circuit attorney’s conduct ‘reprehensible’" (May 5): I find it ludicrous that the Post-Dispatch put the Ely Walker Building story and the photo of kids catching frogs on the front page, but buried inside a far more important story regarding Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's behavior. The grand jury sent a letter to the judge describing her and office behavior as unethical and disturbing, saying that it was calculated deceit and/or outright incompetence. Jurors also said that she needs to face severe consequences.