Letter: Grand Old Party has now morphed into party of Trump
Regarding “Trump rips McConnell as GOP divide deepens post-Capitol riot” (Feb. 16): The GOP, the Grand Old Party, was proudly the party of Abraham Lincoln, Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan. The GOP led the U.S. through many wars and national challenges, including the Cold War and 9/11. Unfortunately, the actions of the Republican lawmakers regarding Donald Trump’s second impeachment have not held true to this noble history.

We should stop referring to the Republican Party as the GOP. The conduct of Republican senators during the recent impeachment trial demonstrates they are the Party of Trump. Sadly, the GOP has gone to POT.

Ron Bose • Sunset Hills

