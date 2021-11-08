 Skip to main content
Letter: Grandstanding Josh Hawley manufactures phony issue
Letter: Grandstanding Josh Hawley manufactures phony issue

Regarding "Missouri’s Hawley: Masculinity is a virtue, not a danger" (Nov. 3): If any of you have taken the time to write Sen. Josh Hawley a letter, there’s a requirement on the website form that asks you to select a topic. Sen. Hawley could provide a list of topics and include one titled “Dumb Things I’ve Done.”

While not surprising, but utterly disappointing, the fist-pumping Hawley is now trying to manufacture a non-existent issue about the left and troubled young men in hopes of it blossoming into yet another divisive one. It’s just another attempt of his to find some person or group that his supporters can direct their anger. But what he’s really after is attention. I believe his grandstanding is an embarrassment to all Missourians.

Jeff Klein • Wildwood 

