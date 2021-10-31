 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Grant accomplished much and deserves our admiration
0 comments

Letter: Grant accomplished much and deserves our admiration

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
U.S. Grant (from the collections of the U.S. Library of Congress)

U.S. Grant (from the collections of the U.S. Library of Congress)

Regarding the item in Joe Holleman's column "Ulysses S. Grant up for posthumous promotion" (Oct. 18): Holleman mentioned Grant's tarnished legacy because of scandals and a financial panic, but didn't mention his substantial contributions.

Grant not only saved the union but kept it together under President Andrew Johnson, which was no easy task. He also signed the 15th Amendment, which gave citizenship rights to all those who were born in the United States.

He was not involved personally with Johnson's scandals; he just trusted others too much and was guilty of poor judgment. Grant was a man of principle, and St. Louis should be proud of our association with him. 

Daniel Ludden • Maryland Heights

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News