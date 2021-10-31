Letter: Grant accomplished much and deserves our admiration

Regarding the item in Joe Holleman's column "Ulysses S. Grant up for posthumous promotion" (Oct. 18): Holleman mentioned Grant's tarnished legacy because of scandals and a financial panic, but didn't mention his substantial contributions.

Grant not only saved the union but kept it together under President Andrew Johnson, which was no easy task. He also signed the 15th Amendment, which gave citizenship rights to all those who were born in the United States.

He was not involved personally with Johnson's scandals; he just trusted others too much and was guilty of poor judgment. Grant was a man of principle, and St. Louis should be proud of our association with him.

Daniel Ludden • Maryland Heights