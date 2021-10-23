Letter: Grant defended Constitution unlike those who obey Trump

Regarding “Ulysses S. Grant up for posthumous promotion” (Oct. 18): Ulysses S. Grant was a man with no pretensions, a brilliant military leader and personally courageous. This honor is richly deserved, but I believe it’s ironic that two Missouri Republican lawmakers should be the ones to propose it.

Missouri’s Sen. Roy Blunt and Rep. Ann Wagner say they admire the qualities that made Grant one of the foremost defenders of our nation. Unfortunately, this notion is belied by the fact they themselves didn’t defend our Constitution as they were sworn to do.

Why do Blunt and Wagner do the bidding of Donald Trump, a man whose immorality and contempt for our democracy are the antithesis of Grant’s qualities? And why did they twice fail to impeach him for his unparalleled crimes?

During a critical moment in our history, Grant’s valor and skill saved our country and our democracy. Trump — with the acquiescence of Blunt and Wagner — has done everything in his power to destroy that democracy.