Letter: Grant knew how to write; didn't need help from Twain

Regarding Lynn Schmidt's column "Remembering the struggles of Ulysses Grant" (April 27): In the 200th anniversary of his birth, Ulysses S. Grant is enjoying a well deserved restoration of reputation. I applaud Post-Dispatch columnist Lynn Schmidt for adding her paean to the chorus of praise. But I must clarify one statement in her column: Grant did not “commission Mark Twain to write his memoirs.”

Twain published, proofread and helped edit the memoir. Grant’s wartime dispatches from the field were written so clearly that they left no room for error in interpretation. Moreover, his autobiography is humble and self-deprecating. I doubt that Twain would treat his friend’s story like this.

His friend Twain encouraged him to write his memoirs and offered him a better financial deal than the initial offer from his first publisher. Grant knew he was dying of throat cancer and did not want to leave his beloved wife destitute. Grant was a terrible businessman, in large part because he trusted charlatans, believing everyone to be as honest as he was. He wrote 25 to 50 pages a day, finishing his tale just five days before he died.

Twain published the memoir and marketed it brilliantly, earning a then-fortune $450,000 for his Grant's widow, former St. Louisan Julia Dent Grant.

Carol Shepley • St. Louis