Letter: Grateful for Armory’s revival and city’s resilient spirit

The preservation of the Armory should be welcome news to anyone who cares about keeping St. Louis alive (“Historic Armory building now slated to become Rec Hall recreation venue,” Dec. 11). Still, the article focused on future plans for the development, leaving out the history of this remarkable building.

The Armory was built during Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s administration to service the 138th Infantry, Missouri National Guard, in 1938, but ended up as an entertainment venue given the tennis courts and swimming pool. The Armory is where Butch Buchholz, Arthur Ashe and Jimmy Connors, among others, honed their skill. St. Louis has a place in international tennis history that deserves to be remembered.